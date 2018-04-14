Saturday/ 4-14-2018 - Yard-Sale-ing! #farmhouse #farmhousefinds #yardsale

I made off like a bandit today. There's so much to post that I'm going to do it in this one post so bear with me, it's long. Two of my girlfriends and I went to Chincoteague's Annual Yard Sale at the Community Center. No sooner had I walked in, there were bargains galore!This first item is a washboard and is my first! The letters were a little faded, but once I ran water over it, I could make out Columbus Washboard Factory and it measures 18x8 1/2. One eBay it looks like it is selling for $50. The vendor was selling it for $10 but let me have it for $5.I thought this was a major score, too. I collect white pitchers. The vendor wanted $10 but gave it to me for $5 (she was ready to unload, lol so I made out great! This one stands at 6 1/2 in. tall. According to eBay, it's a vintage white Arabia Pitcher. Bummer - the one they have there is only $12.99. The ones that had pictures on them were more, way more. But I still love it. I don't know if theirs was stamped, but there was a stamp on this one which is just under the pitcher below.Bargain of the day! These were going 2 for $1.00 and he said oh hell you can have all of them for $5. So I got all of them thinking I could make things with them. Nine have handles.Major score on these I think. Both tins were $1.00 each.After we left the community center, we had heard of a huge yard sale on the street by the grocery store so we headed over there and was I glad I did. This below is my first I don't even know what these are called (wooden toolbox?). It measures 9x9 and I don't know what in the heck I'm going to do with it at this point but it's in the living room now on a shelf. Maybe I'll add greenery to it not sure. The cost? $3. I might decoupage it.Major score. Wire pitcher you hang on a wall. 25 cents. Gonna clean her up and hang it until I figure whether I want to paint it or not. Major dust bunnies so if you can see past that, it's a steal.This little gem of a pitcher that has a cute rose under the handle which makes it different was only $1. No markings.Chickens! While I didn't find any ceramic chickens or cows, I did find this beautiful 13x7 inch Farmhouse tray. You will never believe how much this was - ONE BUCK!!! Don't know where it's going but right now I have it on my computer desk because it's so cute!Now this is a weird little item but looking at it I was thinking hm...spice jars? Measures 19 inches and it cost $1.Couldn't pass this one up - 21 1/2 inches and $2.Now, I like wooden trays better than plastic or whatever it's made of but for $1 I couldn't walk away. Possibly some craft project in the future. Okay it's lacquerware and hasn't been out of the box.Love love love this. It's only 6 1/2 x 7 1/2 but I could use a smaller item to go on one of my display walls with other Farmhouse stuff. It was $3 which I don't know if it was a great deal but I'm sure it was a good deal. Made in Mexico and some other scribbling on the back.Wood base candle holder. One buck.Chicken! Love love love this. 16x12 inches, cost $3. I can put mail in it until I get my coffee bar setup set up, then I can put sugar packets or something like that in it.This I'm a little confused about but for $2, I knew it was going home with me. It opens up and you can put things in there, just what not sure. Curious as to why it says SALT on the front. I think it's vintage but I don't know a whole lot about it. It's solid wood and heavy so dunno.Last but not least, I love this little wishing well! It's 11 inches and cost $3. I can tell it's old because of the well part but not sure if it's vintage.Well there you have it. Did I die and go to heaven or what?