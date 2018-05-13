Sunday, May 13 - Farmhouse Finds, Antique & Goodwill Deals

Had a great day yesterday! It was at least in the upper 80s probably higher and it felt so good. Did most of my scoring at Goodwill (hit two of them).This first one I couldn't pass up. I need to get a candle for it, but this was only $3 and goes so well with my farmhouse theme:Also at Goodwill, two 10 in. Pfaltzgraff brown folk art bowls for $2 each. Not sure whether to use it for everyday use or keep it back. It has some age by the condition of the back. Looking it up in google right now. The thing is most of the ones I'm finding don't have the circles inside the sides of them. Omg found one on Etsy just now. Vintage item from the 80s. Might be a pasta bowl. Etsy is selling them for $30 each.Okay, found a cute little shelf I'm going to redo. I'm always on the lookout for shelves. This one cost $4 and came from an antique store somewhere in Delaware - sorry didn't make note of the name of the store.This is a spinning wheel maybe? Goodwill find for $4. The thing is...I hated the greenery - looked cheap and very fake. Took all that off (see second picture) and whoa really looks pretty bare. Don't know if I should find real-looking greenery to put back on it or just refinish it and use it as is. Looks like it's missing something though. It's 23 1/2 (height) x 17 inches (length). I'm not sure if it's vintage...don't some research on it now but will have to get back with you on that.Love my new pip berry weeping willow! I've seen these in stores and can't remember the prices but Amazon is selling them for about $15. I need to rearrange the branches a bit...think it went through a bit of handling in the bin at Goodwill but so glad I found it. It's about 14 inches and I got it for $3. The one on Amazon has a wooden base where this has a miniature washtub base with handles so that might up the price a bit.New chicken...errr...rooster? I'm starting to get a little more picky when buying my chickens and roosters and only choose those that are different. This is very different from what I have. No markings on bottom. 5 inches and I think I paid about $10 for it at an antique store...I usually don't spend that much but again it was different.I break my rule on buying chickens that are different when it comes to the miniature ones because I don't have many of these and I need them to put on shelves. Antique store find. No markings on bottom. 3 inches and cost a whole buck.Last but not least, Charlotte! Terra cotta I think.7 inch by 4 inch. Goodwill find for $3. Succulent hasn't been placed in it permanently yet - trying to cut some of the stem off but a Hobby Lobby buy for $7.99 (ugh).I want to also include a picture of something I found at Dollar General the other day for $3. Flowers I already had on hand.I hope everyone is having a Happy Mother's Day! Until next time...