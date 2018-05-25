Friday, May 25 2018 - Lovin' This Yard Sale Stuff

Happy Memorial Weekend! I started the weekend off right by checking out the yard sales here on the island that have already started. I love it when I can walk away feeling like I did good...and I think I did!The biggest sale was at the Kiwanis Barn Sale across from the carnival grounds. I started off there and ended up going back as soon as I roamed the island looking for more yard sales. This one was the best. They were almost giving this stuff away. This first piece below...love it when the ladies are hot and tired and just want to get rid of things...this was 5 buckaroos.Don't mind all the mismatched furniture...going to redo all of it soon except the table and chairs - they're staying black.Next up...an assortment of things that were either a dollar or 50 cents with the exception of the tray which I bought from another yard sale for $2.Next up, two perfectly fine lamps. She wanted $14 for both; I talked her down to $12...this was at another yard sale. The Kiwanis would have probably given it to me for a dollar each, lol. These have silver bodies but am going to redo them with the farmhouse look for my bedroom just haven't had time to think about what I want to do. One option was to pain them white, then distress...another option is to wrap sisal rope around them...just haven't gotten that far yet.This below was $5 and I'm going to use it on the deck. I do want to get some sealer so it can withstand the elements but I thought it was rather cute. Will match my wicker furniture real well.More finds. Working chicken clock for $1. White basket with flowers $1. Little jar to the back I think that was a quarter. You Make Me Happy sign - 50 cents. Primitive box to the right 50 cents. Big jar on left - $1. Wagon 50 cents. Big Chicken 50 cents and Little Chicken a quarter. The other two signs they were 2 for 50 cents. Get'em Kiwanis..you have made my day.Lastly, the guy asked me to make him an offer. I suggested $5.00 and he took it. It's in rough shape but I'll just paint it and put it somewhere.I had to go home. I couldn't get another thing in the Jeep and I had used the bathroom twice and still had to go and I was starving. Not a bad day!