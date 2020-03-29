March 29 2020 - Sad Times - God Bless America

You all will have to excuse the blog header off whack. I have done everything possible...hopefully if you venture on this blog post in the future, everything will be fixed. Meanwhile, I must keep blogging.I have an Internet friend called Patty that mentioned in one of her Facebook posts that she should be keeping a diary of sorts of everything that's going on during this coronavirus pandemic. I agree. I'm a little late on the bandwagon but here's what's going on in my neck of the woods.The mayor has told everyone who does not live here on the island to stay home. Don't come. Last Friday before he made that announcement people were flocking to the island for something better than do than quarantine themselves which they should be doing. Not to offend anyone and no one is better than anyone else to not pick up this virus, but New York has received more cases than anywhere and when we see license plates from New York right now, we know what they are doing this far from home. They are running. They are getting out of Dodge. But do they have the virus and that's the question everyone is asking and that's the reason the mayor went ahead and let it be known they cannot come to the island right now.Yesterday, it was dead. Yaaaaah! And I found meat at Island Foods! Omg the most beautiful pork chops you'd ever seen (haven't seen any in Walmart for awhile now along with all the other meat nada nothing zilch). They also had hamburger - picked up 2 big packs of that and BREAD! Omg I should have taken a picture the bread shelves were full and it was beautiful!On the way home, I passed by a sign which you see above. I had to turn around and take a picture of it. So sad.I'll leave you with a video I saw today....