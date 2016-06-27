It's National Sunglasses Day!

Ohh...summer! We're dab smack in the middle of summer and what can say summer more than sunglasses? I don't go outside without them, even in the middle of winter. Sunglasses say who you are, I'm a firm believer in that. So, in honor of National Sunglasses Day, what better way to celebrate with a few pics of sunglasses to die for....
For those who don't feel like putting on make-up....
For Batman thriller seekers...
When you miss hair flying in your face because it's too short...
Spider Man fans....
When false eyelashes is too difficult...
Feeling blue?
Jealous of women having over the shoulder boulder holders? Now men can have over the head boulder holders...
Um...just no.
For the Leggo maniac in you...
After a party and this looks better than what you have underneath...
