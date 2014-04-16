Remembering Shirley Temple

My, I haven't posted here in awhile, so sorry! I was looking up a book trailer and I found this. It's a movie they made about the life of Shirley Temple who died this year. I wanted to save it and didn't know where to store it so I could watch it whenever I wanted without having to look for it so I thought this blog would be great for this.
Shirley and I go way back. Even though her movies were made before my time, I remember Sunday afternoons you would catch me on the floor in front of the black and white watching this little girl sing and dance her way into everyone's hearts. It's such a great memory for me. Mother was still alive. I was a little girl. Life was good.
