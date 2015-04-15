The Last Man on Earth: Is it a Keeper?

Along comes someone else - Todd. Todd is overweight but has a heart of gold and Melissa warms up to him. She's been treated badly in her past an Todd is like a breath of fresh air and between the only two men on earth and comparing him to Phil, Todd is prime bait for Melissa. They hit it off much to Phil's disgust and he still keeps trying to prove to everyone that he's not a bad person. He's going to have to do a lot more than finding a cow to do that.
Along comes two more females - Gail and Erica - and it's like Phil's dream come true. They are fun-loving ladies who want to go skinny dipping with Phil only en route they are approached by a car with Carol, Melissa and Todd inside. All hell breaks loose then and never will Phil convince them he was pranking them like he was trying to get them to believe.
Poor Phil.
I am loving this show, simply loving it. Will Forte created the series and has appeared on Saturday Night Live in the past - no wonder I fell in love with him. Make me laugh and I'll follow you everywhere. Carol has the same impression on me. Just love her (and her outfits).
Here's where Phil meets Carol (hilarious stuff):
So last Sunday night, they announce three more episodes and I go DO WHAT? Noooo. It's my Sunday night relaxation kick back with doggies and faux fur blanket show! I hate what's on TV now and I have finally found something I look forward to every Sunday night???? WTF????
And I go searching for answers. According to Bubble Watch: Last Man on Earth started off well (especially given the downright ugly low 1s Fox’s block has seen since NFL games ended). The question remains, how will the show – and the ratings – hold up over time.
Fox says it will likely be renewed but that was dated March 3. If it was likely to be renewed, why did they say three more episodes???? Maybe this is a trial run?
And then....I found this:
The ratings have down quite a bit but FOX wants more of The Last Man on Earth. The network has renewed their new Sunday night sitcom for a second season.
And here's the press release!!!!
FOX RENEWS “THE LAST MAN ON EARTH” FOR A SECOND SEASONYAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY!
All-New Episode Airs This Sunday, April 12, on FOX
FOX has picked up comedy series THE LAST MAN ON EARTH for a second season, it was announced today by David Madden, President, Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company.
“We knew we had something special with THE LAST MAN ON EARTH. It’s one of those rare shows that continues to add depth and dimension to its unique premise, week after week,” said Madden. “We are so thrilled that this incredibly bold, original and inventive series has been embraced by both fans and critics, and we cannot wait to see where the creative genius and inspired vision of Will, Phil and Chris take us in Season Two.”
In the next all-new, special one-hour episode of THE LAST MAN ON EARTH, “The Do-Over/Pranks for Nothin’,” airing Sunday, April 12 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, Phil Miller (Will Forte) finally has some good fortune headed his way.
THE LAST MAN ON EARTH is this season’s No. 1 new comedy among Adults 18-34 and Men 18-49. It also ranks No. 1 in its Sunday (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) time period among Adults 18-49, Adults 18-34 and Teens.
From writer/producer Will Forte (“Nebraska,” “Saturday Night Live”) and directors/producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord (“The Lego Movie,” “21 Jump Street”), THE LAST MAN ON EARTH chronicles the life and adventures of Phil Miller (Forte), an average guy – and humanity’s last hope – who discovers what life is like when no one is telling you what you can and cannot do. The series also stars Kristen Schaal, January Jones and Mel Rodriguez.
THE LAST MAN ON EARTH is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series is created and written by Will Forte. The pilot is directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller. The series is executive-produced by Forte, Lord, Miller and Seth Cohen.
