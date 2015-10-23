Don't Tell Me It Ain't So When 'Tis So....

I'm talking about LensCrafters. You know the place. The swanky high-priced got more selection than anyone eyeglass store in the mall. For beginners, they have you hooked. I bought my sunglasses from them a couple of years ago and absolutely love them even though I still have to push them up my nose every five seconds. But they are perty and I don't feel like going through another episode of I'm right you're wrong. It's no big deal really so that's one frustration I don't have to deal with.
But, LensCrafters. For one thing, does anyone's insurance get covered by them? So far, I've only talked to two people, and the answer is no. Okay so...my daughter, son and I went early Christmas shopping yesterday. I should have known better than to make that our first stop.
My daughter wanted not one but two pairs - a pair of regular glasses and a pair of sunglasses. The lady who helped her was really nice. When I finished shopping in Boscov's with my son, we slipped over to LensCrafters to see how far my daughter was along in making her purchase. So she's sitting in a chair with the two pairs in front of her, asks me if I thought they looked good on her, I said yes and the lady who waited on her was super duper nice telling us "I see where you look like your mother...blah blah blah...she's so pretty." Well. I was on this high because I was out with the two people in the world I love the most and we were going to Olive Garden and that in itself was enough to make me the happiest person in the world (love their trivia game thingee they have on the tables now not to mention their complimentary sip of wine but I digress...) so I'm figuring it's my inner happiness blinding this woman because either she needed glasses herself or it was just another ploy that the managers at LensCrafters throw at you to buy whatever they tell you looks good. I mean a $500 purchase from each person that walks in makes a really good impression on the corporate higher ups.
But it wasn't the lady that helped us that I had a problem with at least not directly even though it all boiled down to her fault.
After my daughter had made the purchase we went to Olive Garden to wait for the glasses to be done. Okay so I had a couple of sips of wine and I was feeling not tipsy actually but what's the word - like I'm the shit, know what I mean?
So we go back in and they bring out the two pairs of glasses. There's a Chinese lady this time. I'm sitting in one of the chairs listening to my daughter tell the Chinese lady that one of the lens isn't right. She can see fine out of one eye but the other is blurry. The Chinese lady is saying that she should go back to her doctor to find out what is wrong. My daughter put her old glasses on, she saw fine, put the other glasses on and it was blurry. What the hell did going to her doctor do anything?
I couldn't take it anymore. I stood up and started getting a little...loud.
"But our doctor used the prescription you have down here," the Chinese lady calmly told me. I had to admire her despite the fact I wanted to bash her head in. I worked in a restaurant one time and I knew the spiel. You act calm. State the facts. Don't let the customer unnerve you.
So I told her your doctor doesn't know what he's doing.
She's still calm. I think I wanted her to get pissed at me. Throw something. Quit. I hate that.
"Go to your doctor and find out what is wrong," she said, continually blaming someone else and not them.
"What does going to her doctor have to do with why your glasses are messed up?" I yelled.
"I solly. I just work here."
So while we were going back and forth, my daughter looked again at the prescription and it looked like the first lady who was so nice had messed up on one of the numbers and that's why the prescription was wrong. So she showed Chinese lady and Chinese lady goes, "Oh. I call your doctor in the morning. So solly. We get it straightened out."
We left leaving the Chinese lady unharmed and that set the mood for the rest of the night.
So this morning my daughter calls the place and they said they checked with her doctor and the numbers are right and LensCrafters is wrong.
Needless to say, we're done. She's going back today to get her money credited back to her credit card.
I'm telling you this story so you can just be leery or at least be on your toes. Just don't tell me it's so when it ain't.
