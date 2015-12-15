Khloe Doesn't Do Doctors

So let me tell you about my day today. We have a new puppy. Khloe. I swear she's half Sheltie and half jack rabbit. She jumps ALL. THE. TIME. She'll come in real handy at Easter.
So today I found something in her doggie doo. And. It. Moved. So I text my daughter who is the real mommy and she asks me to take her to the vet. After groaning about not being able to do my work, I grabbed the dog and we headed out. Seems the Amish people had given her worm medicine but you're supposed to follow up with worming about 4 times in the first year. Something my daughter didn't tell me but I figured she didn't know either. It's like the time I got stopped for not having an inspection sticker on her brand new truck which she actually had for four months and didn't get it inspected and I figured she knew what she was doing. Maybe it came with some kind of clause that you don't have to get inspected for awhile. You never know; I don't keep up with automobile law.
So...we get into the little room and the dog runs straight behind me in and cowers in the corner. I jumped up and took a picture:
What a little chicken shit. Picture me sitting in front of her. She's thinking maybe the doctor won't see me I guess.
Visit went okay, he gave us some medicine and we were on our way home. I look behind me every now and then and she's in the same position. Won't lie down. I was thinking maybe she'd get sleepy and fall asleep in that position. She never did but didn't move from that position either.
She's sweet, though. Love her to death.
No comments:
Post a Comment