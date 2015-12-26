That Moment When Christmas Is Over

This is what it looked like yesterday:
Cody (not pictured above) sat on the couch next to me in his new bed which he loooved, but here he is in his Santa hat not looking particulary happy:
I went out on the deck this morning. I started to put away some of the decorations and I stopped myself. It's not over 'til the fat lady sings and I haven't heard any fat lady sing. I'll probably go "It's done. Let's get it all put away." But, not yet.
This was an unusual Christmas. Instead of snow, we had a heat wave for this time of year. If it hadn't rained, it would have been warm enough to at least walk the beach. Windows were open. The air came on a few times. I thought this must be the way it is in Florida. I've always told the kids I would love to move to Florida because I hate the cold so much.
And this is why I don't want Christmas to be over. I know soon enough I'll be freezing my kabooza off. No more walking into my carport with a t-shirt and instead I'll be holding my nose and mouth in my hand because I can't breath the wind is blowing so bad and would freeze my nose off if I didn't have it cupped in my gloved hands. It was in the sixties at night and seventies during the day and I know that isn't all that much of a heat wave but you have to remember that it's the end of December and it could have been a lot worse. I think that's the reason I don't want it to be over. According to the news, we have broken the record for the warmest Christmas EVER. My daughter wore shorts on Christmas Day.
But I know Ol' Man Winter is going to show its face. I'm hibernating when that happens.
very informative post for me as I am always looking for new content that can help me and my knowledge grow better.ReplyDelete