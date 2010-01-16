Larry Pratt's a star on American Idol

Who watched American Idol last week?
American Idol is my most favoritest show of all time. Call me shallow but it is!
I watched the first show of the season last Tuesday and again Wednesday night and by far, Atlanta had the most talented. But it was the very very last contestant that floored everyone. It wasn't so much his singing voice, but well...you be the judge...
We don't watch the show but I did go take a look at this clip. I think that Larry has a good idea. I've often thought the kids we see walking around wearing their pants that way are trying to look like penguins, making their bodies look longer and legs shorter. They even kind of walk like penguins. Maybe his song should hit the airwaves and let the kids know how ridiculous they look.
Haha...tell me about it!