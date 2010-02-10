Ellen Degeneres makes debut on American Idol

Did anyone catch the infamous Ellen on American Idol last night? It was a scream! She sat down beside Simon and said, "Well if this isn't something. I'm coming and you're leaving," and Simon broke out in the biggest grin.
But all in all, she did a fantastic job. I do miss Paula, but Ellen is kicking it!
I did see a few hopefuls last night and can't wait to watch it tonight. It was sad to see the little Tennessee girl go home - first time away from home and had her heart set on making it. Lots of tears as lots went home but they let a lot go through to Hollywood who I knew weren't going to make it.
But Hollywood Week was pretty good last night. Here are some highlights:
Can't wait for the show tonight!
