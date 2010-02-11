this is my rant about snow and stupid people who don't care

Before I go off the deep end, watch this....
This was on I-64 going from Williamsburg to Richmond I think, but before I get on with my rant, I want to tell you about I-64. It. Is. Treacherous. Even in perfect driving conditions. People living over there might be used to it and I remember living in Newport News years and years ago, I did get somewhat used to it, but now? Fuggetaboutit. These people are maniacs. To hear my daughter talk about it, in order to keep up with the maniacs, you have to be one. So, driving 85 on a 55 mph highway is the norm.
However, on this day, people were going slower than normal. It was a blizzard out there. A freak blizzard that no one really knew was going to happen on top of the other snowstorms we've had on the east coast in the last two weeks. If I ever ever ever say I would love some snow, kick me, punch me, bury me.
So here's my rant.
My daughter works at a nursing home. But this nursing home is about 45 minutes away and in order to get to this nursing home, you have to travel through town, across the 5 mile causeway, then another 5 miles on 175 by NASA, then another 20 minutes to a half hour before you get to work.
Doesn't sound like all that - people commute all the time - but when you have a blizzard going on, is that safe to expect people to come in from that far?
I understand the need for people to be there. The residents have to be looked after; I understand that. But to tell someone you better get to work or you'll be fired? Not in those words but they're out there. So she calls out one time before and they basically tell her you have to get here. This time, it was the biggest snowfall I have seen in the area since I've been here. She's crying and all that to someone over their heads, then feels like she's lost her job because she didn't go in.
So, yesterday, she has cabin fever anyway and we're hearing snow is coming but all it really looks like is light snow with wind. Well, the wind ended up turning this light snow into an official blizzard. Only, she feels safe enough at the time to leave. About an hour or two after she's gone, the wind starts howling. Visibility on the causeway becomes nill. I'm calling her and she's saying she's going to do a hall pass, then leave, and I tell her no way in hell can she make it. I told her to make some other arrangements - find a hotel or something - because it's not safe.
I call her later and she tells me she's in Temperanceville going 20 mph.
I call her again and she doesn't answer.
Well, what do you think is going through my mind?
She ended up going slow and determined to make it home and she did, but....and this was the reason for the rant...take a look at that video up there. Do you think these people were out joy riding? No, they were on their way to jobs that required them to be there or they'd be fired. What kind of crock of bull is that? I know we all need our jobs but for god's sake, are we going to risk our lives to get there and for what? To be in accidents and god forbid you died and then what?
Just frosts my cookies.
Well, we're familiar with I-64 because we take it down to North Carolina every year. As you said, in normal weather, it's not a fun place to be. I can't tell you how many accidents and car fires we've seen in the years we've been driving down south.ReplyDelete
I'm sorry Melissa was put in that situation with her job. Back when jobs were plentiful she probably could have stuck to her guns and said, "No, I'm not driving in that crap." But nowadays, with job security being so uncertain, and new jobs just not out there, she had to do what she had to do.
I'm glad she made it home safely. And some people think that once you're kids are over 18 you can stop worrying. Ha! I think I worry more about John now than I did when he was little.
Your daughter shouldn't have to risk her life to come in, that's for sure. I wonder if there were enough people on staff to get the necessary things done, or if they were really that shorthanded?ReplyDelete
They'd have to be in very dire straits to make people risk their necks to come in. Sounds like not a good place to work.
Cheryl, that's exactly what it is. They keep saying well if you can't do it, we'll find someone who will. A big hospital from across the bay - won't mention names - took it over and they're trying to prove to us country folks this is the way it's done.ReplyDelete
It is a sucky place for sure, Morgan...it's just...jobs are scarce.ReplyDelete
I now what you mean. I have the kind of job where you better be there if you expect to have a job to come to the next day. In Vermont with the snow we get here, you just do it and pray a lot.ReplyDelete
Unfortunately, when one is employed by a company that operates on a 24/7/365 status, this type of expectation is the norm. Why? Because it is a necessity! Especially in health care facilities! It isn't so much the employment situation itself but rather the type of work and the need for people to be there to care for the patients. And all of this has to be done on a budget too, of course so they do try to minimize the amount of overtime necessary as much as possible. That, plus those people who have been working their eight-hour shift are tired and need to be relieved too so if the people scheduled for the next shift don't try to come in, then those other people can end up being there for 16 hours -sometimes even more -straight. As much as none of us wants to or likes to venture out when the weather is trashy, sometimes we have to do that. At least try to make it there. And as to how far one has to drive in order to get to work -employers won't buy that as an excuse ya know -unfair as it may seem to the employees, that's not the employers fault or problem. Almost all of my employment over the past 30 years was working shift work at places that are open 24/7/365 and I've worked as a regular employee as well as in management. It may not be nice, may not seem fair, but it is what it is and when you accept employment as places that operate on shifts, 3 a day, every day, all year, then you take the good as well as the bad aspects of that job when you hire on there.ReplyDelete
I was used to that working in a public transit agency and my two sons, one in the Navy and the other a cop, are both in that boat. But it is nice when an employer takes the extra step to show those employees are really appreciated. They can provide a meal or even give them a place to stay locally so they don't have to make the commute. That is very good for moral. But I also am glad that I am retired so don't have to commute. If the traffic or weather is lousy this morning, I can wait until later in the day to go to Starbucks for my mocha. Or just walk over.ReplyDelete
By the way, that video clip has been removed by the author.
