Tuesday, December 19, 2017
December 19 2017 - Christmas 2017 at the Boomer Chick's House #Christmas #boomerchick
I can't believe Christmas is less than a week away. My my my. What are my thoughts right now as I'm juggling a mental list of food I still need to get, have I bought enough presents for everyone and will I actually be ready in six days? Ugh. Too little time, but like in Christmas pasts, it'll get done and before you know it, spring will be here and summer and then Christmas rolls around again. Time sure has a way of doing that. You would think that after all the Christmases I have had, the holidays would get old after awhile and there for a few years Christmas was really rough - emotionally and financially - but for me anyway at the point I am now Christmas is magical. I am appreciating each day I have left on this earth whether it's Christmas or an ordinary day when nothing really major is going on. I have to because you don't know if a car can strike you down or you get some incurable disease - you just never know. So as long as I have my health and I have my wits about me, this is the way I'm approaching life and not taking any day for granted.
With that said, I thought I'd share a few Christmas pics with you:
Sure looks like you are about ready for Christmas ready or not it will come and go in time.ReplyDelete
Just about...still more to get at the store and I'm pooped!Delete