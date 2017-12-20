December 21 2017 - Unusual Christmas Trees #Christmas #tistheseason #Christmas2017 #boomerchick





















I have a story. Years ago when I was but a wee lass, my sister and I were living with my grandmother and we were what I would call hard up. My grandmother tried her best but she was alone trying to raise two children all over again on an LPN's wages. She had a mortgage and was paying on a car to get her back and forth to the hospital so times were a bit tough. One year I decided to take it upon myself to go into the woods to the back of the house and cut down a Christmas tree. There were no cedars, which we usually used. They were all pine trees. But I didn't care. It was getting close to Christmas and I wanted to be the one to get the tree this year. I was only 12, but I knew what was going on. I found the tree and although I was quite proud of it, pine tree needles started dropping and it was then I discovered that people usually didn't use pine trees. But it was okay. We got through it like we did all Christmases.It made me wonder if there were other Charlie Brown-ish trees out there and the more and more I looked, I found some quite unusual Christmas trees...