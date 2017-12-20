December 21 2017 - Unusual Christmas Trees #Christmas #tistheseason #Christmas2017 #boomerchick

It made me wonder if there were other Charlie Brown-ish trees out there and the more and more I looked, I found some quite unusual Christmas trees...
I have a story. Years ago when I was but a wee lass, my sister and I were living with my grandmother and we were what I would call hard up. My grandmother tried her best but she was alone trying to raise two children all over again on an LPN's wages. She had a mortgage and was paying on a car to get her back and forth to the hospital so times were a bit tough. One year I decided to take it upon myself to go into the woods to the back of the house and cut down a Christmas tree. There were no cedars, which we usually used. They were all pine trees. But I didn't care. It was getting close to Christmas and I wanted to be the one to get the tree this year. I was only 12, but I knew what was going on. I found the tree and although I was quite proud of it, pine tree needles started dropping and it was then I discovered that people usually didn't use pine trees. But it was okay. We got through it like we did all Christmases.
It made me wonder if there were other Charlie Brown-ish trees out there and the more and more I looked, I found some quite unusual Christmas trees...
